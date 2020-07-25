Knights of Columbus host socially distanced chicken roast

FAIRMONT, W.VA.-The Fairmont Knights of Columbus hosted a chicken roast event on Saturday as an activity to provide safe entertainment amid the pandemic.

Meals were available for purchase, including roast chicken, hobo beans, macaroni salad, a brownie and drink for 15 dollars. Customers could also buy a whole or half roasted chicken on its own. There were also several raffles for door prizes including designer handbags.

“Everybody just needs to get out and do something. They’re a little bit tired of being cooped up and not real sure-no socialization or anything, so we thought we’d try to do this just to give people a chance to get out and do something different and give them a good meal,” said Knight of Columbus Pat Stowe.

To encourage social distancing, drive by pickup was offered, but outdoor seating was also available.