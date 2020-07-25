Knights of Columbus host socially distanced chicken roast

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.VA.-The Fairmont Knights of Columbus hosted a chicken roast event on Saturday as an activity to provide safe entertainment amid the pandemic.

Meals were available for purchase, including roast chicken, hobo beans, macaroni salad, a brownie and drink for 15 dollars. Customers could also buy a whole or half roasted chicken on its own. There were also several raffles for door prizes including designer handbags.

“Everybody just needs to get out and do something. They’re a little bit tired of being cooped up and not real sure-no socialization or anything, so we thought we’d try to do this just to give people a chance to get out and do something different and give them a good meal,” said Knight of Columbus Pat Stowe.

To encourage social distancing, drive by pickup was offered, but outdoor seating was also available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories