MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.

The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to last until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., though the WVDOH noted that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

According to the release from the WVDOH, the closure is so that work crews can reconstruct the deck of the Interstate 79 Middletown Bridge. There will be 24-7 operations.

The WVDOH advised drivers to expect delays, plan ahead and pad their commutes with additional time.