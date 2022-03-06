FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Showmasters held their last gun show for the season on March 5 and 6 at the National Guard Armory in Fairmont. There were 250 tables set up with modern and antique firearms, ammo, knives, and accessories.

On Saturday, March 6, over 1,000 people visited the Showmasters Gun Show.

”People who are unsure about guns, feel welcome to just come in and start talking to vendors, asking questions if they don’t know anything about them. Most of them are more than happy to put someone through the process of a first time purchaser to kind of make that process easier and let them know what they can be comfortable with or what they shouldn’t buy for a first time purchase,” said Christian Burton, Showmasters Gun Shows manager.

The next Showmasters Gun Show at the Fairmont National Guard Armory will be on Oct. 22 and 23.