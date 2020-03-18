Law enforcement in Marion County catches ‘White Paper Bandit’ after more than 2 years of littering

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Following the help of some citizen volunteers, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County teamed up Wednesday to catch a littering suspect known as the “White Paper Bandit.”

The man was apprehended around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after he was detected throwing litter at three different locations along Middletown Road/Route 73, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

Officers believe the man has been involved in littering and creating open dumps along that stretch of road for more than two years. The man has been throwing hundreds of pieces of white paper, shop towels and other solid waste items, about every week, during the two-plus year period, NRP officers said.

Litter along Middletown Road/Rt. 73

Courtesy of WV Natural Resources Police

The suspect admitted to littering and creating the open dumps along the road and is cooperating with authorities, according to investigators. Charges are pending, they said.

Citizen volunteers cleaned up the litter and dumps, time and time again, allowing investigators to know when new incidents had happened, officers said. The volunteers also helped law enforcement with surveillance operations that eventually led to the suspect’s apprehension, according to NRP officers.

Courtesy of WV Natural Resources Police

The White Hall and Fairmont police departments worked with the Natural Resources Police to catch the suspect Wednesday. The West Virginia State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have also helped in the investigation, officers said.