Leadership Marion plans to get early start on Spring Into Action XXXVIII

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Leadership Marion is looking to get a bit of a head start for next year’s event, as county commission spoke with Leadership Marion volunteers and the public about the Spring Into Action Fair.

“Each year the county commission has helped us with a sponsorship. We have different levels of sponsorship. We have $250, $500 and $1,000 level,” said Budd Sapp, director of Leadership Marion. “The County Commission has helped us with a thousand dollar sponsorship for each year that we have had the project. I try to come back and give them an update, tell them we use it wisely and we are just a conduit. We take in the sponsorship and we provide funding and donations back to the United Way, agencies and non profits.”

With Spring Into Action XXXVIII previously wrapping up in May, director of the organization Budd Sapp says he just wanted to tell the commissioners and volunteers throughout the county thank you.

“We probably have more non profits participate in the total event than we have previously. So, that will be a feather in the cap for Leadership Marion 37 and we just started Leadership Marion 38 and this class is excited to organize and get ready for the project and try to do the best they can to give back to the community as well.” said Sapp.

Leadership Marion XXXVIII for A Cause will take place on May 2 2020.