FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Industrial Extension Program was at Pierpont Community & Technical College Tuesday to offer a “Lean 101” class.

Building with Legos in the “Lean 101” class

The class is taught through hands-on lessons where participants build with Legos to simulate manufacturing production to eventually learn how to eliminate waste in their jobs.

“You’re not just sitting, listening, getting the death by PowerPoint that people are used to hearing about,” Jamie Cope, WVU Industrial Extension business manager said. “We actually build stuff.”

In the end, the participants come away with an understanding of how to be more efficient in their jobs and take their knowledge back to their workplace to pass on to other employees.

“The goal of the WVU Industrial Extension is to help our manufacturers thrive and grow so this is just one of the many classes that we offer to help get people up to speed and to do things that will improve their organizations,” Cope said.

Cope said they hope to continue to grow the program and offer it more in the future.