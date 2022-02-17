WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Learning Options Inc. held it’s Learning Out Loud (LOL) program on Thursday at its White Hall location.

The LOL program is a homeschool cooperative, bringing families with homeschooled children together to learn, while the parents teach something every semester.

Some subjects the program teaches include science, robotics, art and more.

Three students learn about biology and cells during their lesson at Learning Out Loud on Feb. 17, 2022. (WBOY Image)

All of the parents who teach are completely volunteers.

“All of our programs really provide an opportunity for people to meet other people, be around other people. We have some downtime. They get to talk together, play together,” said Amanda Reilly, Vice President for the Board of Governors for Learning Options Inc.

The LOL program is held every Thursday except for the last Thursday of the month and is open to any school-aged child.

You can sign up for the LOL program here, and learn more about all of the programs that the organization offers here.