Lenhart Light Show brings community donations to non-profit in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Lenhart family in Fairmont donated a total of $2,800 to CASA of Marion County.

The money was raised during the Lenhart Light Show on Morgantown Avenue which features an extravagant spectacle of singing Christmas lights at the family’s home.

“Being able to receive it for the second year is just, really its’ just humbling. We’re so thankful especially because we’ve had some funding cut this year,” Amber Fancher Advocate Supervisor of CASA of Marion County said.

The Lenhart family light show (WBOY Image)

The family had a donation box on their front lawn for community members to give to while they watched the show. 100% of the donations went to CASA of Marion County.

“The money will help, it’ll go directly to the kid’s birthdays Christmas presents any adoption gifts or special things they need,” Fancher said. “It’ll also help our advocates get to where they’re going. Sometimes, they have to drive really far and so we have to be able to help them out with travel cost and things like that and again just community needs. We have people reaching out to us all the time needing things for their foster kids so it’s going to go a long way.”

Sign and donation box on the Leonhart’s front lawn for CASA (WBOY Image)

CASA of Marion County is made up of volunteers who serve as court appointed advocates for children who are abused and or neglected.

Chuck Lenhart starts the light show every year on the day after Thanksgiving and takes it down a little after New Year’s Day. He said he plans to continue the light show as long as he is able.