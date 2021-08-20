Life-flight air medical service called for accident involving motorcycle in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving a motorcycle has resulted in life flight medical services being called.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was called in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Friday on White Hall Boulevard in Fairmont.

Responding to the scene were the White Hall Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Fire Department, according to the comm center.

A life-flight air medical service was called in, and the Winfield Fire Department will be setting up the landing zone, comm center officials said.

Nothing about the status of the individuals involved in the accident is available at this time.