Life-flight air medical service called for accident involving motorcycle in Marion County

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident involving a motorcycle has resulted in life flight medical services being called.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was called in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Friday on White Hall Boulevard in Fairmont.

Responding to the scene were the White Hall Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Fire Department, according to the comm center.

A life-flight air medical service was called in, and the Winfield Fire Department will be setting up the landing zone, comm center officials said.

Nothing about the status of the individuals involved in the accident is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories