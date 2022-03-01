WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Feb. 28, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice banned the sale of Russian-produced alcohol due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A liquor outlet in north central West Virginia has shared its thoughts on the executive order.

White Hall Spirits at the Middletown Commons in White Hall said it’s not bothered by the order, as Russia-produced vodka is usually seen as a specialty item.

Vodka on the shelf of White Hall Spirits (WBOY Image)

The store said people who are looking to drink will find something else to satisfy them.

However, the store was hoping to soon expand their Russia-made vodkas–but decided to hold off.

“It actually directly affected us. We planned on ordering new, high-end Russian vodka that week. But, prior to the governor coming down and mandating no more Russian vodka, we came together as a company and as a family and decided ‘let’s just push off Russian products for now,'” said Drew Hale, owner of White Hall Spirits.

Hale also said that the store has ordered several Ukrainian wines that should be ready for purchase in the first week of March.