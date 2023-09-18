FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Literacy Volunteers of Marion County invited the community to join them Monday as they cut the ribbon on their new location, Located at 205 10th Street in Fairmont.

Literacy Volunteers of Marion County expressed their gratitude for their new location and have already started many new programs such as “Fun with Words” and “Reading with Ozzie the Reading Dog. The ceremony gave people a chance to tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments.

“Gosh, it was a long time coming, at times I thought it would never get here but I’m so glad it is now. It’s bright and new and inviting and fun and I think everyone from our tutors to our students to our volunteers, everyone is feeling that warm fuzzy feeling you get when you walk in, and that’s what we want,” Susan May, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County said.

If you’re interested in visiting the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, you can stop by on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website at learntoreadmarion.net.