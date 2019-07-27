Literacy Volunteers of Marion County hosts annual ‘Read to Run 5K’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Literacy Volunteers of Marion County hosted its annual Read to Run 5K at the 12th Street Pool in Fairmont on Friday.

This is one of two fundraising races that they host each year. The races are family oriented and awards are given for different age groups with the best times. The funds raised from the participants goes back to fund literacy programs.

“Most people know the literacy rate in West Virginia is pretty low. So, we’re doing our part as we tutor. We tutor adults and children, English second language, math, reading, writing. So, we really encourage people to come for tutoring, it free, absolutely free, all ages are welcome because we do really cater to all adults and children as well,” said Katie Musgrave, President of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.

The organization has also added little free libraries at Palatine Park and at its office, and stocked them with books for all ages.