FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Runners from around the region will gather at Prickett’s Fort State Park this weekend to battle the cold for a good cause.

The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is holding its 19th annual “Run to Read Half Marathon” on Jan. 13. Officials with the event have said that if you’re looking for a race where you can beat your personal best, this racecourse will be flat and fast. If you’re not looking to PR and just want to support the Literacy Volunteers, they said that works too.

“All the proceeds go to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, and we do one-on-one tutoring for all ages in reading, we also do some math tutoring as well as English as a second language. This money will go for operational expenses and to maintain our ongoing programs,” Director of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County Susan May said.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the race will start at 1 p.m. Afterwards, race participants will be invited to enjoy, chili, fruit and homemade cookies.