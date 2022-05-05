FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Literacy Volunteers of Marion County read books at the Edgemont Head Start in Fairmont on Wednesday.

The Literacy Volunteers try to promote literacy by putting books in the hands of children and reading the books to them.

On Wednesday, 175 books were given out to three and four-year-olds in the Head Start program.

This past weekend at the family literacy fair, the Literacy Volunteers gave out more than 300 books to children.

“The Readers make it interesting and so the kids participate, today they learned to count to ten with ‘Ten for me,'” said Susan May, Director of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.

The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County’s next event is on Sunday, at the Learning Options Inc. in White Hall, with a STEM fair and a free book for all who attend.

If you want to make a donation to the Literacy Volunteers, please click here.

If you want to learn more about volunteering to help read to kids, click here.