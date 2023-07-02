FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Palatine Park continued its free series of summer concerts Saturday evening to kick off Independence Day weekend.

Crowds gathered to check out the four different featured musical acts:

Byron “Six Six” Cooper

DJ Unique

Weird Science

Liquid A

The bridge into the city of Fairmont was also closed after 6 p.m. to set up the fireworks show that followed the concert.

July is just getting started, and there are still nine more nights of music planned for Palatine Park, the last of which will take place on Sept. 2. Morgantown also has its series of free music concerts each Friday night, with its final show featuring Smash Mouth, the group behind the hit song “All Star.”