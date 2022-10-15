CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Select Applebee’s are offering a special limited time deal that will allow kids to eat free on Oct. 31.

For Halloween only, the Applebee’s located in Fairmont and Morgantown, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid for the entire day. Those wanting to take advantage of the deal simply need to mention the offer when they come in.

The special Free Kid’s Meal is dine-in only and must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. It is limited to two kids, 12-years-old and under, per adult and must be ordered from the kid’s menu only. It also excludes tax and gratuity and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

Only Flynn Restaurant Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations will be offering the special.