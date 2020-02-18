Local art center holds quilting, crochet classes

The Potter’s House Art Center in Fairview is expanding their class offerings to include quilting, crochet, embroidery, and other sewing crafts. The center already provides painting and pottery classes.

The quilting classes are for beginners, but even seasoned quilters in the class say they learned new things. Those who are looking for a new hobby might find that quilting is a relaxing and easy to learn.

“It’s not difficult to learn how to quilt, especially if you have someone who is patient enough to teach you how you learn, so I’ve been learning for a few years and have learned from a lot of different ladies with a lot of different styles, and now I’m ready to help the next group coming through.”

Starkey says that more crafts, like embroidery and sewing bags, are coming soon. More information on classes can be found on the Diana’s Pottery Facebook page or by calling (304) 612-0595.