FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is celebrating seventy years of helping small businesses start, grow and succeed by honoring a small business with its Small Business Recognition.

Diana Lewis-Jackson was recognized as the SBA West Virginia District Office Legacy Business Recipient. Lewis-Jackson is the Founder, President and CEO, of Action Facilities Management (AFM), located in Morgantown. The minority-owned, woman-owned certified small business was founded in 2001 and specializes in government and commercial facilities management. With around 400 employees and 75 subcontractor companies, AFM supports clients in eight states and Washington D.C.

Diana Lewis-Jackson, SBA West Virginia District Office Legacy Business Recipient

“We are recognizing Ms. Jackson and her business that has grown since 2001. Through a variety of SBA Programs, she has been able to employ almost 400 people. Its also the fact that she is a woman of minority is a good thing to help the economy and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to celebrate, recognize and have fun,” John Fleming, SBA Region Administrator, said.

Lewis-Jackson’s list of Small Business Administration Small Business Week awards is extensive and includes honors at the district, regional and national levels.