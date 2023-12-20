FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Amy Netz’s second-grade class at East Park Elementary School received 26 dictionaries on Wednesday to replace 10-year-old books that were falling apart.

“The covers were falling off, there was page missing, pages torn, and my students use the dictionaries daily,” Netz said.

Netz said she relies heavily on dictionaries for classroom instruction and she was in dire need of new books. This is where her community stepped up, as the books were donated by Ford Funeral Homes, VFW and Country Roads Physical Therapy.

“To have Ms. Netz reach out to ask if County Roads Physical Therapy could donate, of course they would say yes. It’s a local business and we like to give back to the community as well and especially the kids in this case. I love it because I feel everything’s so technology-based anymore and this still gives them hands-on to a book that has a lot of information for them, so it’s a huge plus for their futures,” Amanda Harris, from Country Roads Physical Therapy—who has a child in the class—said.

Netz said that dictionaries are vital to learning as they “teach so many things, not just spelling.” She said that having a book in your hand is vital to children

As soon as the books were distributed, Netz’s second graders excitedly flipped through them. Although there are currently no plans for other classrooms to get new dictionaries, local businesses like Country Roads Physical Therapy have said that they are open to helping more in the future.