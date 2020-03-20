Local churches are opening doors for students in need of wifi

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Churches across North Central West Virginia are trying to find their way to continue being there for their community. Many are opening their doors, despite the difficult times so students can carry on with their education.

Life United Methodist Church in Fairmont is one of many churches allowing students to come in, and use their internet if they have no access to any at home. Church officials know the decisions made in this time are out of everyones control, and some families and students cannot control what they have access to, and they want to be as much help as they can.

Larry Bucklend, Pastor at Life United, said as long as the church is open people can come in. Their hours are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I’ve really been reflecting on this and thinking about how can we continue to be the church, how can we continue to be the hand and feet of Jesus Christ,”said Bucklend. “I think this is the opportunity for us to say, when nothing else is available, that the church still wants to be here for you, be a presence, a gift, and a service and a witness of god.”​

Pastor Bucklend said the church does have large rooms in it and they will continuing to practice social distancing. This offer is not limited to only Fairmont residents, anyone who needs access to internet to further their education are welcomed.