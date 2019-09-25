Local Delegates write letter to urge FRMC to stay open

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three Marion County Delegates reached out to prevent the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

Delegates Mike Caputo, Linda Longstreth and Michael Angelucci wrote a letter to the CEO of the company that owns FRMC, Alecto Healthcare Services, expressing their support of keeping the hospital open.

The letter comes after Fairmont Regional laid off 25 employees early last week.

Delegates said that they will work with Alecto Healthcare Services in any way possible to make sure the hospital continues to operate.

