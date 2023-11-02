FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Does your child have any extra candy left over from Halloween? Local dental offices are giving them a place to get rid of it while making some cash and helping out those who serve our country.

Wilson Martino Dental has officially kicked off its “Trick or Treat for the Troops” campaign. As part of it, all Wilson Martino Dental, Smile Defenders and TLC Dental locations across the region will be collecting candy until Nov. 10.

During this event, kids with extra Halloween candy can bring it in during normal business hours and will receive $1 for every pound of candy they donate. On Nov, 10, the candy will be brought together from all locations, where it will then be shipped overseas to troops serving in the military.

Brooke Williams a dental hygienist told 12 News that Wilson Martino Dental is always looking for a way to give back. She said that it’s a win-win for everyone because it kids get some cash, the troops get blessed with candy and dental offices will be less likely to see those kids with cavities.

“Dr. Martino always says himself, ‘when you’ve been blessed, you’ve got to be a blessing to others.’ So I think that does show the kids, you know, they can have a little bit of enjoyment from that and then also makes sure that someone else gets some joy from it as well,” Williams said.

With the temperatures beginning to drop outside, Wilson Martino is also collecting outerwear like coats and jackets all throughout the month of November. You can find more information at this link.