Local fund donates to DAC in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A check was presented to the Disability Action Center in Marion County on Wednesday.

The Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund donated $1,000 to DAC to help assist the organization with its move into its new facility. A representative for the family fund, Gerry Schmidt, said the family organization is happy to be able to present this small token to a local non-profit.

“I’ve had a lot of interaction with the Disability Action Center over the years in my job,” said Schmidt. “So, knowing the work Julie and her staff do is amazing because they do it on a shoestring, and so any contribution is helpful to them.”

DAC Executive Director, Julie Sole, explained how humble they are to receive this donation from the Schmidt family.

“When you think of their family and the giving that they give in the community and how meaningful it is that they want to give back to us, because they know we’re doing a good job and were being impactful to the people with disabilities in our community,” said Sole.

DAC provides vital services and programs to individuals with disabilities like cooking classes, fitness, career readiness, and more.

The donation from the Schmidt family will go towards helping DAC with their programs in their new location.

The Francis and Coletta Schmidt Family Fund is a donor-advised fund managed by Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. The earnings from this fund are used to support nonprofit agencies that provide services to individuals and families in Marion County.