Local Mediterranean restaurant holds grand opening

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- A Fairmont restaurant celebrated its grand opening Friday with a celebration.

The Grape Leaf offers authentic Mediterranean food that is both healthy and appetizing.

The owners pride themselves on creating a unique atmosphere that brings something new to the area.

“It brings diversity in food to Fairmont. It’s ethnic cuisine-something that Fairmont does not have and we really want to share it with the city. We just love it and we hope you will love it too,” said owner Heather Rockwell.

The Grape Leaf officially opened in July and is located at 236 Adams Street in downtown Fairmont.

