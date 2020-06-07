Local pastors put together pastoral alliance for social justice and change

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A few Marion County churches came together to hold a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd.

Rev. Dr. Mark A. Staples of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptists Church, Pastor Mike Little of Good Hope Baptists Church, and Pastor Lonnie Riley of Agape Life Ministries got together and said they wanted to do something with other clergymen who cared about the cause, and were concerned about the community and what’s been happening in the world.

On Thursday, about 15 pastors got together and shared their concerns and decided to create a pastoral alliance for social justice and change. They invited the local young activists who put together the protest in Fairmont.

Protesters marched from Trinity United Methodist Church to the Marion County courthouse where they were able to hear from the Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield, local pastors, one of the protest’s organizers Dimitris Mitchell, and more.

“I’m grateful that we have not experienced, like other cities, burning and rioting so that we can sit down at the table like brothers and sisters. Blacks, whites, all together,” explained Dr. Staples.

One of the pastoral alliance’s goals is to sit down with some of the city officials to discuss police reform where there will be safety for all.

Dr. Staples said that there have been times young members of the Fairmont community have said that they have experienced bad interactions with local officers.

“We’re sitting here to listen to them to be an advocate for them”, stated Dr. Staples.

The pastoral alliance is currently working with Fairmont Police and local young activists to hold a memorial for George Floyd on a later date.