Local raceway inducts new members into hall of fame

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Eight people were honored Saturday afternoon at the 2019 Eldora Raceway Hall of Fame induction.

For 15 years, the racing community has gathered at Wade’s Garage in Fairmont to celebrate people who have made major accomplishments.

“What we do is we recognize the sportsmen racers who were at Eldora when the track was opened through the 60s, 70s, 80s and into the early 90s,” said Nick Fantasia, of the Muscle Car Mafia.

The event starts with a car show that features cars from the past several decades that have been used in races throughout the years. Attendees said this is one of their favorite things to see.

“I’ve come out to the car show for like, the last four years. Wade’s Garage never disappoints. People come from all around. The cars are really nice,” said attendee Raeanna Walls.

One of the most notable parts of the annual hall of fame induction is seeing friends and families come together to remember past races and achievements.

“They’re great stories. There’s just so much old time camaraderie. It feels good. I mean, you can’t leave this event without a smile on your face,” said Fantasia.

Money raised from these events is donated to Fairmont State University to be used for scholarships.