Local rapper from Fairmont, paid a visit to a school that holds a special place in her heart

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Shardinae Adams, aka TK Blockstar, read to the children at West Fairmont Head Start Tuesday morning. This was one of her stops along on her journey of giving back to her home city of Fairmont.

“It was a great opportunity to come back to where I grew up,” said Blockstar. “Actually as we talked earlier I went to this head start myself, pre-k, with Ms. Stacey, and some of the other teachers that are here today.”

TK Blockstar is continuously finding ways to give back to the community that raised and supported her at a time that she said wasn’t easy.

“Just like a lot of other kids here, I was faced with a lot of adversities at first. Due to the close knit town that I’m in, and the people like the ones here in this class, I was able to have good support later in life,” Blockstar explained. “I was able to get right. I’m welcomed, and these teachers know me from another time and you know, I’m just blessed to be here. “

Education for today’s youth is one of TK Blockstar’s main focuses. She said knowledge is the most important thing we have, because it’s unlimited.

“I present a different image. That no matter who you are, you can still succeed, and the look or whatever you have, it doesn’t matter you can be a positive person, and you can be a successful person,” said Blockstar.

Blockstar’s goal of this visit was to raise awareness of an event happening on August 15 for Marion County students who need assistance. Blockstar will be holding the 3rd Annual Backpack Give Away in Palentine Park to give back to her community.

This year she is teaming up with county commission.

The event will have live music, food vendors, face painting and much more. It will be held right before school starts to help kids get the supplies they need, and be a positive way to kick off a new school year in Marion County.