Local student receives award for outstanding volunteer work

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont Middle School’s Carlie Ice was awarded for being West Virginia’s Top Middle Level Volunteer of 2020. She received the Community Award Silver Medallion for raising awareness and funds for epilepsy in both West Virginia and across the nation.

Ice stated that she wasn’t expecting any award to come out of her service, she just wanted to give back and help others.

“I didn’t think I would win an award for doing something this simple like I just thought you know I’ll do this and then nothing really going to happen. Most people don’t even know what I’m doing necessarily,” Ice explained.

Ice also earned a $1,000 scholarship for being selected as the WV recipient.

Ice began raising awareness for the Epilepsy Foundation and for people with all types of epilepsy in 2018. She explained that to bring awareness, she helped to organize a walk in Morgantown and as well as a lemonade stand in Palatine Park. She has also spoken at her school to inform students about epilepsy and has gone to Washington D.C. to speak with state Representatives.

She will be representing West Virginia as the middle level recipient in Washington, D.C. in early May. In D.C. Ice will be considered with each state individual volunteer winners and be considered for a National Award.