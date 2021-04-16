Local tech company helps NASA with new all-electric aircraft

FAIRMONT W.Va. — Over three years in the making, local tech company TMC has developed a software for NASA’s brand new electric aircraft.

NASA’s all-electric X-57 Maxwell aircraft undergoes high voltage ground testing at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. A goal of the X-57 project is to help the Federal Aviation Administration set certification standards for emerging electric aircraft markets.



The X-57 ‘Maxwell’ is an all electric aircraft that’s recently passed a ground test at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. The software that runs the plane is made by TMC Senior Systems Engineer, Steve Yokum.

“In any system today, software is just vital to everything. It’s very fundamental to an aircraft,” Yokum said. “In and all electric aircraft software is controlling the motor, software verifying that the batteries aren’t over heating, its reporting status to the pilot.”

The X-57 is NASA’s first all-electric experimental aircraft and one that relies almost entirely on the software that goes through a lot of testing.

“After challenger NASA decided that they needed to have special testing and validation on any kind of software that involves human beings and they’re equipment,” Wade Linger, President of TMC said.

All for an all-electric aircraft that could help the environment.

“We want to get away from the dependence on the fossil fuels so getting batteries in an aircraft is just a logical next step,” Yokum said.

Something that’s the first of its kind — but not the last.

“It’s always good it be in on the ground floor with something,” Linger said. “What Steve is doing with this airplane and all the systems that go into it will have applicable to other types of technologies as it comes along.”

The X-57’s next step is another ground test and then a manned flight which TMC says will happen sometime this summer.

You can see more x-57 pictures on NASA’s website.