FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — The town of Fairview celebrated Independence Day on July 4 with a friendly competition.

On Tuesday, the celebration began with a parade at 9 a.m., and then a “water battle” took place at about noon. The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department planned the water battle against a few other fire stations:

Winners of the “Water Battle” receiving their award. (Courtesy: Fairview VFD)

Farmington

Mannington

Fairview

Grant Town

There were 10 teams competing tournament style to push a keg to the end of the opposing team’s side of a rope. After all was said and done, Farmington VFD’s Chief 7 and Assistant Chief 7 were recognized as the battle winners!

Evan Zorik, a Grant Town Volunteer Firefighter, spoke with 12 News on how it felt to be taking part in the battle on Independence Day. “Zorik said, “It feels great being able to come out here and spend time with all the other departments and just have a good time here on the Fourth,” said Zorik.

The Fairview community ended its celebration at the Fairview Community Park with live music and fireworks.