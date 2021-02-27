Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday in Marion County.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered to wish 100-year-old Lenora Cowger a happy birthday. The family invited close friends, neighbors, Marion County Rescue Squad, local police officers, and local fire departments to join them in a drive-thru parade.

Her great-granddaughter Ali Austin stated that the family has been planning Cowger’s 100th birthday celebration for the past 10 years, but then COVID-19 happened and they had to result into something smaller.

“She is the greatest woman any of us has ever known. She is the neighborhood’s grandma,” explained Austin. “She means everything to everyone. Whatever we could’ve done to make her 100th birthday the most special is kind of what we all kind of rallied to do.”

Austin continued to state that Cowger is known as the neighborhood grandma and has lived in the area all her life.

“I want to thank everyone that came out today for the parade, it was a great surprise to me, I knew nothing about it and I’m very well pleased and I thank all of you for coming,” said Cowger.