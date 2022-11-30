FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – After 18 years as a Marion County Commissioner, Randy Elliott is retiring from the longest career the county has ever seen.

“I’m really glad the people had the confidence in me and have supported me throughout all these years,” Elliott said. “When you’re in a position of authority like a county commissioner, you have to have a vision for the future, and I think fortunately I got that message early on in my career here as a commissioner. I look to see what we do we need, what don’t we have and when I saw those needs … I tried to do something about it.”

Elliott said one thing that he’s the proudest of during his time is balancing the county’s budget.

“County commissioners are basically financially responsible for everything in the county that happens, so we collect all the money and make decisions on where that money goes and having a business background my whole life, I think that helped a lot,” Elliott said.

Elliott said the county is as financially strong as it has ever been. “The bills are paid. We don’t owe anybody anything,” he said.

The commission most recently put money aside before the general election in case Amendment 2 passed, which would’ve given legislatures in Charleston, control over funds that the county commission typically gives out. Since Amendment 2 didn’t pass, Elliott said they now have room to give to other projects under the new commission.

Randy Elliott retires as Marion County Commissioner (WBOY Image)

“I think he was on everyone’s side. I think he was genuinely focused on bettering the county,” Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said. “He was very instrumental in updating our equipment, updating pay increases for not only my department but throughout the county.”

Elliott is also proud they were able to support the fire levies to fund the 13 volunteer fire departments in Marion County, being one of the creators of the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop event and seeing the Palatine Park project grow.

“I was there from the beginning when we broke ground several years ago. I supported it all the way. It’s one of the biggest attractions in north central West Virginia now,” Elliott said about Palatine Park.

He said looking back over the course of 18 years, it’s hard to remember everything, but added that there’s nothing specific he would have done differently.

“He will defiantly be missed, but I’m happy that he’s getting to move onto the next chapter and getting to enjoy some of his life without some of the constant distractions of being a public official,” Kris Cinalli, Marion County Commission Administrator said about Elliott’s retirement.

“I want to travel. I want to be able to do some things that I haven’t been able to do a lot of,” Elliott said. “When you’re able to retire as a politician under your own terms and conditions and when you want to retire, you don’t see that much anymore.”

Elliott’s term officially ends in December 2022, and Robert DeVaul will take his place as the West Augusta Marion County Commissioner.

“I think the newest member, Bobby (Robert) DeVaul, will do just fine,” “Elliott said. I think he’ll be a good commissioner coming up and I feel confident the commissioners in place now will work with each other and accomplish the goals that we’ve all set to make Marion County a better place to live.”