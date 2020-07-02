Longtime Marion County Clerk resigning from her post

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County public servant with nearly 40 years of service has submitted her resignation.

County Clerk Janice Cosco is stepping down from her position that she has served in since 1980.

Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov announced Cosco’s resignation Thursday morning at the Marion County Courthouse. She will officially step down from her office on August 21.

Antulov said the restrictions of COVID-19 really affected Cosco’s ability to work, and he believes this year’s primary election might have been the deciding factor in her resignation.

“This election is going to go down in history since the last pandemic in 1918, 1920s. So, that affected her decision, I think, that she just wasn’t able to help to the extent that she wanted to. So, I think that was the main driving force,” said Antulov.

Marion County Commission and the Marion County Democratic Executive Committee will appoint a replacement, who will finish Cosco’s term that will end in 2022.