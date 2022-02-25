MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine’s LUCAS will be offering lung cancer screenings to Marion County residents in March.

According to a release from WVU Medicine, the first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Marion County on March 11.

LUCAS will be at the Monongahela Valley Association Clinic of Fairmont from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11. Appointments can be made by calling 304-367-8736.

Similar to mammography, regular lung cancer screening can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure. Both units are part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program and work in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, and other community leaders to reduce the number of deaths from breast and lung cancer in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, West Virginia has one of the highest incidence rates of lung and bronchus cancer in the United States with an infection rate of 82.8 per 100,000 people.

Due to the pandemic, all staff will be wearing masks, and patients will be asked to wait in their car until their appointment time.

According to the WVU Medicine release, lung cancer screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who meet screening criteria can receive their lung cancer screening on LUCAS through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened. Appointments must be made 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.

LUCAS, an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening and travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.