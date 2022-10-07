FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is providing free tutoring training on Friday and Saturday.

The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County (LVMC) provides free tutoring to adults and children in a friendly one-on-one learner/tutor setting in Marion County. They offer help for those wishing to improve their study skills.

The organization is hosting the training at 601 Locust Avenue on the first floor of the building. Friday’s training will take place from 6-9 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All materials and light refreshments will be provided at no cost. Attendance for both sessions is required in order for participants to receive the “certificate of completion.”

Tutoring subjects that are provided by the Marion County Literacy Volunteers are:

Reading and writing

Mathematics

ESOL: English Speakers of Other Languages

TASC Preparation

If interested in being tutored or helping with tutoring, you can find more information here.