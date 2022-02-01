Main Street Fairmont Executive Director steps down, applications open for position

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont is undergoing some staffing leadership changes.



Tim Liebrecht has announced he’s stepping down as Executive Director of the program.

Liebrecht served nearly two years in the role and said he’s extremely proud of what they have been able to do. Since he started in March of 2020, Liebrecht said the program was able to more than double their annual income, grow their internal team and build deep partnerships with the city and county.

“Honestly, I think we’ve positioned ourselves very well for the future. As I transition out and the new team is there, I’m very confident that the future is going to look even brighter than the past has,” Liebrecht said.

Main Street Fairmont Program Manager Dan Swiger will serve as interim Executive Director while they accept applications for the Executive Director role.

“It’s an awesome team, very capable people, great professionals, incredible talented individuals. I couldn’t be more happy to see how it’s going to move forward,” Liebrecht said. “[I have] full confidence in their ability, and I know that they’re going to do great things.”



Liebrecht will now serve as Director of Development for the Fairmont State Foundation.

Anyone interested in the Executive Director role for Main Street Fairmont can find more information here.