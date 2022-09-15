FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first 50 people to visit the final Main Street Fairmont Hometown Market of the season will get a surprise gift, the non-profit organization announced in a press release Thursday.

Hometown Markets are held on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. The final event of the season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the release, Main Street Fairmont said that nearly 40 artisans and vendors are expected to be there with new fall-themed merchandise as well as two local food trucks: The Lunch Box and Stray Cat Chimmi Shack.

According to The Lunch Box’s Facebook page, its menu this weekend will include street cart style chicken and rice, its “original” smash burger, chicken tacos, Filipino eggrolls, Cajun or regular fries, cinnamon toast crunch creme brûlée and to drink, pumpkin cream cold brew. Check the Stray Cat Chimmi Shack’s Facebook page to see its offerings.

