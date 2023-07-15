FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Each month, Main Street Fairmont incorporates a different event with each market in the season. On July 15, the third annual City Friendly Car Show was held.

The classic car show was located on Monroe Street in Fairmont, a block over from the market.

Locals within the community brought in a variety of classic and antique cars to be shown off in the car show. Awards were given to several of the participants within different categories.

Alex Petry, executive director of Main Street Fairmont, said, “our hometown markets started about three years ago, and it’s just a great way to highlight our vendor and artisan community, and also provide something for our citizens to do in the summer. Get out, interact with the rest of the community, maybe give some extra foot traffic to our local downtown businesses.”

The Main Street Fairmont market is held on the third Saturday of each month from May to September.