FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, Main Street Fairmont held its annual community-wide garage sale in downtown Fairmont.

The community garage sale was held inside the Madison Street parking garage and allowed the local community to come together and sell anything they needed to sell at one location.

Community garage sale. (WBOY Image)

“Similar to a garage sale, we’ve opened it up to all citizens around the area, Fairmont and beyond, to come in and sell their goods, and invite the community down and enjoy a beautiful Saturday in downtown Fairmont,” Alexander Petry, Main Street Fairmont executive director, said.

Main Street Fairmont’s next event, “Dancing in the streets,” will take place on May 20, 2023 and is part of the Hometown Market Summer Series held on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont, which features live music, food and vendors.