Main Street Fairmont holds inaugural Discover the Friendly City Car Show

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont helf its inaugural “Discover the Friendly City” car show on Saturday.

The show featured more than 100 cars from all different eras, including the early 1900s.

Live music was played, along with prizes for the oldest car and longest drive to the show.

Some cars shown at the “Discover the Friendly City” car show

Organizers for the car show said they’re happy to bring a show to Fairmont.

“We love doing this stuff for downtown Fairmont. We finally are doing something in Fairmont, West Virginia. We’re so used to going to all these other cities and participating in these car shows, I just wanted to bring something to Fairmont,” said Robert Rogers, an organizer with the car show.

The car show was made possible by NAPA Auto Parts, Main Street Fairmont and the City of Fairmont.