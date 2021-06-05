Main Street Fairmont holds several events on Saturday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Saturday was a full day of family fun events in Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont held several events including Art in the Park, a hometown market and their first 5k.

First place in the kids category for the race was 12-year-old Annabelle Skidmore, who finished in about 27 minutes.

First, second and third place winners in the 19-year-old and under group

“I feel really good,” Skidmore said. “I’m really happy that I finished first place and I’m really glad that I beat my time which was 29 minutes last race that I did. This was a really hard race, but it was fun to do.”

Main Street Fairmont Executive Director, Tim Liebrecht, said it was a collaboration between the city, county, Palentine Park and Fairmont State University to get these events back up and running.

“This is truest a testament to how strong our community is and truly just a testament to how much we want to work together,” Liebrecht said. “This is really a team effort. This is truly a community effort and it’s just an exciting time to be together and get to do this kind of stuff.”

Main Street Fairmont will be putting on similar events all summer long. You can find the full list here.