Main Street Fairmont holds third Hometown Market of the year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont held its third Hometown Market on Saturday.

Over 35 different vendors were on site for visitors to shop from, like soaps, vegetables, cosmetics and more.

Jellies and jams were available at the Hometown Market in Fairmont on Satruday

Organizers from Main Street Fairmont said they’re excited to see downtown Fairmont come to life.

“We’ve got a full day of programming, which is really great, and its just very exciting to see. And, it’s part of our mission to see downtown Fairmont come to life, and so the oppourtunity to collaborate with all of the all of the entities that we’ve been able to work with to make this happen is just really exciting,” said Tim Liebrecht, Executive Director for Main Street Fairmont.

The next Hometown Market for Main Street Fairmont will be on August 7.