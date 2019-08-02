Breaking News
Main Street Fairmont host annual First Friday "Sundae Night" event

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – August’s First Friday Sundae Night event is back again by popular demand, allowing locals to bring their family to downtown Fairmont for a night of fun activities.

Events for the night will feature performances by the Fairmont State Academy of the Arts, games, scavenger hunts to take guests on a journey through the historic downtown Fairmont , food trucks, face painting and balloon animals from Miss Pockets and of course ice cream!

Free small sundaes will be given to children with regularly priced sundaes for adults from Pufferbelly’s Ice Cream.

The event will take place August 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Monroe Street.

