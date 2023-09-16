FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Fairmont hosted its Hometown Market/End of Summer Bash along Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The event had more than 40 vendors selling food, clothes and many other items. The Lunchbox food truck was also present at the event for people to purchase lunch.

In addition, there was a dunk tank fundraiser, which was organized by event-partner Manchin Injury Law Group. Different local officials were rotated in the tank for community members to take a shot at dunking them in the water.

For the “man-eating shark”-themed tank, participants were able to purchase one ball for one dollar, 10 balls for five dollars, or just pay 10 dollars to push the button. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards getting Marion County teachers new school supplies in time for the 2023-24 school year.

There was also live music, with the lineup consisting of Zona Hester, Hatch Morgan + the Sunsetters as well as The Little Mermaid Jr.