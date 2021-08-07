Main Street Fairmont hosts hometown market for small businesses

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Main Street Fairmont hosted small businesses on Saturday for a hometown market. Residents were able to find items made by local vendors in a central location right in downtown Fairmont.

A good crowd came out to the market on Saturday.

Among the vendors, crafts, foods, and home essentials were for sale. Along with the items for the purchase, the market had a special musical guest. The sounds of the Brass, Rhythm, and Sax Orchestra serenaded attendees as they walked around the market.

Main Street Fairmont felt that it is important to shop from small businesses within the community.

“The future of West Virginia is in small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Tim Liebrecht, the executive director of Main Street Fairmont. “So, as we try to build our community and try to take the framework we’ve got now and try to make it even better, I think it’s very important that we continue to support our local people.”

The next hometown market hosted by Main Street Fairmont will be held on September 18.