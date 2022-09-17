FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont held their last Hometown Market for the season on Monroe St. on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There were around 40 vendors selling their products at the event, a few food trucks and music. Dan Swiger, Main Street Fairmont executive director, said the event gives small and home-based businesses a new market, and the traffic the event creates helps bring people to the brick and mortar stores downtown.

“This is our last hometown market for the season, we’ve been really successful this year, we’ve made it through the season without rain. I am so pleased with the support, not only from our sponsors, but from the vendors, and the public, without all three of those, this couldn’t have happened, it takes a village,” said Swiger.

Main Street Fairmont Hometown Markets will be back next year, starting in May, on the third Thursday of every month.