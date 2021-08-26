Main Street Fairmont looks back on last year in annual meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Main Street Fairmont spent Thursday evening at Veterans Square in its annual meeting. In the meeting, the organization gave partners a progress report about how the last year went.

Main Street Fairmont has partnered with over 30 companies.

Executive director of Main Street Fairmont, Tim Liebrecht, reviewed some of the goals the organization reached over the last year. Among the achievements listed, fundraising was grown by 110% since last year and social media presence grew by 90%.

In addition to looking back at some of the high marks of the 2020-2021 calendar, Liebrecht looked ahead to some of the highlights of the year to come.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes will return to Fairmont in person this holiday season. The feast was held virtually last December. Liebrecht beamed as he shared a three-day return in-full for the popular feast.

The biggest project Main Street Fairmont unveiled on Thursday was a redevelopment project on Monroe St. The organization purchased two buildings on the block, and will spend the next few years reconstructing the area to give that part of town a face lift.

“I think this redevelopment project has me the most excited,” Liebrecht said. “Just the opportunity to take something that’s been blighted for so long and really resurrect it and give it new life here for the future.”

Following the meeting, attendees were treated to baked goods from This and That Bakery and Kate’s Holiday Bakes. Both bakeries made appearances at the four hometown markets Main Street Fairmont had over the last year. Two more markets are scheduled for later in the year.