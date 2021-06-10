Main Street Fairmont receives highest level of recognition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont is celebrating becoming accredited.

Main Street Fairmont is a nonprofit with the goal to lead the community to a more prosperous, active and beautiful downtown.

The organization has now received the highest level of recognition, which is being accredited by Main Street America.

“It is very exciting for us,” Tim Liebrecht, Main Street Fairmont executive director, said. “I think it provides a lot of credibility and additional support for the already great track record that we have, and just another stamp, another endorsement, another validation to the fact that Main Street Fairmont, we’re here to stay, we’re here for the long haul and we’re here to make a legitimate long-term impact in our community.”

To be accredited, Main Street Fairmont met 10 standards to qualify. This included fostering strong public-private partnerships in the community, documenting programmatic progress, actively preserving historic buildings downtown and more. While meeting these standards, Main Street Fairmont also focused on building comprehensive and sustainable downtown improvement efforts that continue to benefit Fairmont’s local economy, aid small businesses and support all community members.

Liebrecht said that going forward, this accreditation will help the organization broaden its platform to do more for Fairmont.

Across the nation, the combined efforts of Accredited and Affiliate Main Street America community programs have generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours in 2020 alone.