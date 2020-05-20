Main Street Fairmont to host online scavenger hunt to promote local business and bring traffic to downtown

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As Marion county begins to open at a slow pace, Main Street Fairmont has started a contest that will help get people outside and create more traffic through downtown Fairmont. At the same time they are giving back to the local businesses who may have been hit hard during COVID-19.

The Drive for 25 is an online contest that Main Street Fairmont is hosting for the next 10 weeks. On Monday of each week, a family-friendly contest will be announced through Main Street Fairmont’s website.

“For example this week, we asked people to go through downtown and take a photo of every building that had the number one in the address,” said Executive Director Tim Liebriect. “We have a team that has come up with some real creative stuff, and we are just hoping to get people to take a nice drive, or walk as the weather get nicer, through our downtown. With the addition of a chance to win a gift card to one of Fairmont many awesome local restaurants.”

Participants will need a smart phone, or camera, to take photos and access the Main Street Fairmont website. Entries must be submitted on the website form no later than 5 p.m. on that Saturday, the week of the contest. All entries will be compiled and there will be a video drawing of who wins. The winner will be announced each Monday at 10 a.m.

Winners each week will earn a $25 dollar gift card to a Fairmont favorite. The first winner will be given a gift card to Joe N’ Throw.

“We’ve just come through an extremely difficult economic time, and it seems like it’s going to continue now for a while,” said Liebriect. “One things is we want to support the businesses as they open back up, and our community businesses suffered a lot over the past couple months. It’s going to continue to be difficult for them, so we want to do is encourage people is start making those trips downtown again, and we want to show people they can do it in a responsible way.”

The scavenger hunt is open to anyone to participate. For more information visit Main Street Fairmont’s website or Facebook page.