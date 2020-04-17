Main Street Fairmont working toward beautifying downtown area with sponsored flower baskets

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Every year Main Street Fairmont works on a project aimed to beautify and revitalize the downtown area. This year they are continuing the tradition of hanging flower baskets from the light posts.

This year residents can sponsor a flower basket, and dedicate it to themself, to a friend or family member, a significant other, or in memory of a close one. A sponsored basket is $25.00, and all the money will go towards beautifying downtown Fairmont.

“Its one of the things we do every year, to try to make downtown Fairmont as beautiful as it can be,” said Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont Tim Liebriect. “It’s a small step, but it’s one we really find to be popular with the community, and it really does create a lot of beauty in downtown.”

The goal is to hang 88 flower baskets, and right now they have 40 sponsored. The money that is left over from sponsors will go into beautifying other ares of downtown Fairmont.

“This is a part of our annual beautification. We will have flower baskets on every light pole in downtown and our design committee is also working on some banners as well for downtown,” said Liebriect. “Downtown is one of the most special places we have in Marion County. There is so much history, there is so much beauty in the architecture here, and it’s one of the things that we feel has kind of gone by the wayside in a lot of ways, and we’re trying to bring back some of that beauty.”

Liebriect has been executive director for a month now at Main Street Fairmont, and with this project alone, the amount of community involvement and excitement for the beautification, he said has been impressive.

“We want to bring back some of that vibrant and some of the life that comes with a downtown, activities and those kind of things. That’s what Main Street is all about, revitalizing downtown, and creating traffic and a more attractive downtown,” Liebriect said.

If you want to sponsor a flower bakset in downtown Fairmont, you can visit Main Street Fairmont’s website to make the donation, or send a check to 301 Adams Street, Suite 550-C

Fairmont, West Virginia 26554.